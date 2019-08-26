Home damaged in Fort Smith flooding

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Shelly Pollock has lived in her Fort Smith home for only 10 months, but another round of River Valley flooding caused significant damage to the city and her abode.

“It’s a $160,000 house, and the garage, garage door opener, the roof,” Pollock said. “I mean, that’s easily $75,000, probably.”

Saturday’s floodwaters knocked a large tree into Pollock’s garage and her neighbor’s bedroom. She knew something was amiss when a loud noise accompanied her home shaking.

“I got up at 6 a.m. yesterday morning, and by 6:15, my world was kinda toppled, we’ll say,” Pollock said.

Pollock is the president of a non-profit organization that donates toys to kids during the Christmas season, and most of her inventory was destroyed by the tumbled tree.

“Normally, we’ve collected most of the Christmas [gifts] in like June,” Pollock said. “All of that’s gone.”

The side of the home that was caved in from the damage was covered with a tarp to protect from more potential damage.