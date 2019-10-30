Homicide investigation for teenager underway in Boone County, Ark.

OLVEY, Ark. (KY3) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide near Olvey, Arkansas.

Deputies responded to a home off of Olvey road around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, for an unresponsive 13-year-old girl. Deputies found evidence at the scene that indicated foul play, and that the death was the result of a homicide. It is unclear what evidence they found.

The girl’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s office. Deputies have not released her identity. But the sheriff confirms she was a student at Valley Springs.

If you know anything about this case please call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.