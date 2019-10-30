Homicide investigation for teenager underway in Boone County, Ark.

KNWA
Posted: / Updated:

OLVEY, Ark. (KY3) — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide near Olvey, Arkansas.

Deputies responded to a home off of Olvey road around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, for an unresponsive 13-year-old girl. Deputies found evidence at the scene that indicated foul play, and that the death was the result of a homicide. It is unclear what evidence they found.

The girl’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s office. Deputies have not released her identity. But the sheriff confirms she was a student at Valley Springs.

If you know anything about this case please call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Watch and Win Homepage Banner

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories