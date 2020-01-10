Homicide suspect captured in Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — A Tennessee homicide suspect has been captured in western Arkansas.

Xavier Holloway Jr., 26, was taken into custody on January 9, 2020 by the US Marshals Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force (WATF).

Holloway was wanted by Nashville, Tennessee authorities for criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, and possession of a weapon during a dangerous felony.

In early January 2020, the WATF began working with the Metro-Nashville Police Department (TN) and the U.S. Marshals Service, Middle District of Tennessee, to locate and apprehend Holloway in the investigation of a homicide that occurred in December on Edgehill Avenue in Nashville. The victim has been identified as Terry C. Smith, 21.

The Task Force identified Holloway in the Fayetteville, Arkansas area after several days of intensive investigation. The Task Force ultimately arrested Holloway in Pope County between Clarksville and Russellville in the early evening of January 9. Holloway was taken to the Pope County Detention Center where he awaits extradition proceedings.

The Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force is led by the US Marshals Service and is comprised of members from the following agencies: Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Community Corrections-SRT, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Bentonville Police Department, Greenwood Police Department, Springdale Police Department, Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ashley County Sheriff’s Office. The mission of the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force is to arrest suspects wanted for violent offenses.