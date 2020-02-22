Hone your skills at NWACC’s brunch crash course

KNWA

by: Peyton Knott

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Northwest Arkansas Community College hosted a class Saturday morning for all people who love the mid-morning, weekend meal known as brunch.

Hosted by Brightwater, the culinary school within NWACC, the class is a crash-course in how to create some unique offerings. Class participants got the chance to make dairy-free chia pudding, biscuits with lemon curd and a variation on French toast.

Brunch! With Chef Instructor Vince Pianalto is one of Brightwater’s CORE (Community Outreach and Recreational Education) courses which are affordable community classes offered on a monthly basis.

To learn more or see additional CORE classes offered by Brightwater visit their website at www.nwacc.edu/brightwatercommunityclasses.

