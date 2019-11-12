Honoring local veterans

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — Veterans Day is dedicated to honoring those who served all over the world.

American Legion Post 341 in Bella Vista hosted its Veterans Day program to honor veterans.

Retired Air Force Veteran John Chelstrom said it’s important to help spread awareness.

Chelstrom also said he hopes younger generations will continue serving their country and added, “…even if they just serve a year or two… to get the feeling of patriotism and what service to your country is all about, rather than service to self.”