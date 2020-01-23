Honoring veterans in a special way

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A local nonprofit is looking for help in honoring fallen veterans buried in Northwest Arkansas.

In December, thousands of wreaths were laid on headstones at the Fayetteville National Cemetery. Now, they need to be cleaned up.

Founder of nonprofit, ‘Bo’s Blessings’, Jannie Layne has a son buried at the site. She said it’s important to honor veterans in this way.

“If you don’t say someone’s name, they become forgotten,” Layne said. “So when you retire the wreaths, you say their name and it’s just as important as laying the wreaths.”

Layne also said the cleanup could be a way to build strong family traditions.

“You get a sense of community. A sense of belonging. A sense of purpose,” Layne said. “It’s just an opportunity to meet new people who you will then meet again the next year.”

The wreath retirement will take place at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25 at the Fayetteville National Cemetery. Wear gloves and sturdy shoes.