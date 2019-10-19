Hope Academy approved to open in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter is opening the first of its kind charter school for children who have experienced significant childhood trauma.

It’s called Hope Academy of Northwest Arkansas, and the state department of education approved the school to open next year.

Grades K-3 will be offered first with more grades added each year through the sixth grade.

Hope Academy will cap enrollment at 70 students and will have small classroom sizes to focus on social and emotional skills.

It will cater to children who have experienced persistent and evasive trauma throughout the first part of their lives.

“It could be physical or mental abuse, abuse in the home. It could be neglect, some significant loss in the family that has caused a really pervasive amount of trauma to a child,” says Jake Gibbs, Education Director for Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter.

As an open-enrollment charter school, it will be free to attend but there will be an enrollment process.

The school will be on its current campus and applications will be available in January 2020.

The deadline to apply is February 2020.