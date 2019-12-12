Houston Police Chief speaks about Officer Stephen Carr

HOUSTON, Texas (KNWA) — Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo spoke about fallen Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr today.

The Houston Police Department was also honoring a fallen hero, Sgt. Christopher Brewer today, who was killed on December 7.

“Today, we want all women and men in blue across the country and Stephen and his father Paul to know that we stand with them and we’ve prayed for them. I’ve offered that family anything they need from us and I hope that someday in the near future we can celebrate the life of his son here in Houston as well. God bless them,” Acevedo said.