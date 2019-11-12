How schools deal with cold temperatures

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Several Northwest Arkansas schools closed Tuesday (November 12) due to weather, but students in the Springdale School District are among those who had class as normal.

Rick Schaeffer, communications director for the district said this is actually the norm. He said classes have been canceled because of the weather only once in the past three years.

“It all comes down to road conditions,” Schaeffer said. “We’ve never closed schools because of temperatures. We’ve had even below zero early in the mornings, and we don’t like that. We just ask our kids to be bundled up.”

District staff are out on the roads early in the morning to check conditions before making the call to cancel school.

When it comes to recess, Schaeffer said kids are kept inside when temperatures plunge below 40°. Instead, they are able to do other physical activities in their classrooms or in the gym.

When it’s above 40°, it can still be cold for students who don’t have proper winter clothes, but Schaeffer says there is a program for kids to get a donated coat.

“Obviously we’re in a district where 71% of our students qualify for free and reduced lunch,” Schaeffer said. “If you’re struggling to make sure there’s food on the table at night, it’s not easy to go out and buy an overcoat.”

Schaeffer said families that want to take advantage of the program should contact the school’s principal or counselor.