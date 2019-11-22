How to be Santa to local seniors

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Anyone interested may be a Santa to a senior this Christmas.

The program is a nationwide initiative that Home Instead Senior Care began during 2003. The group has partnered with several local businesses and nonprofit agencies to identify seniors in need and give them a holiday to remember.

It’s like an Angel Tree for seniors. Trees are placed in several locations throughout Northwest Arkansas and ornaments have information about the senior and their gift request.

Once gifts are purchased, volunteers collect, wrap and deliver the gifts to seniors.

Tree locations in Northwest Arkansas include:

Bella Vista

Concordia

1 Concordia Drive

855-3714

Open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Fayetteville

Avenir Memory Care

1967 W. Truckers Drive

439-5254

Open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Rogers

Frisco Station Mall

100 N. Dixieland Road

936-9885

Open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Springdale

Home Instead Senior Care NWA