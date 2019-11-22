How to be Santa to local seniors

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Anyone interested may be a Santa to a senior this Christmas.
The program is a nationwide initiative that Home Instead Senior Care began during 2003. The group has partnered with several local businesses and nonprofit agencies to identify seniors in need and give them a holiday to remember.
It’s like an Angel Tree for seniors. Trees are placed in several locations throughout Northwest Arkansas and ornaments have information about the senior and their gift request.
Once gifts are purchased, volunteers collect, wrap and deliver the gifts to seniors.
Tree locations in Northwest Arkansas include:
Bella Vista
Concordia
- 1 Concordia Drive
- 855-3714
- Open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Fayetteville
Avenir Memory Care
- 1967 W. Truckers Drive
- 439-5254
- Open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Rogers
Frisco Station Mall
- 100 N. Dixieland Road
- 936-9885
- Open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Springdale
Home Instead Senior Care NWA
- 3291 S. Thompson St. Suite A105
- 695-1212
- Open 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday