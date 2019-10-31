How to keep trick-or-treaters safe from sex offenders

"I would encourage our community members to know what their church polices are when it comes to sex offender participation as well as their attendance to these particular events."

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA) — As Halloween inches closer, authorities want to make sure your children are safe from sex offenders while trick-or-treating.

According to Jennifer Dean Jordan, with the Arkansas Department of Corrections Division of Community Correction, there are a lot of different ways to ensure your children are safe.

The first recommendation she would give to parents is to check the Arkansas Crime Information Center’s (ACIC) website for the sex offender registry.

“Know where you are going, know what offenders reside in your community,” Dean Jordan said.

Another rule of thumb she wants parents to practice during Halloween events is to know their surroundings and to never take their eyes off of their children.

Know where your children are, don’t let them trick or treat alone, go with them.

Jennifer Dean Jordan, Arkansas Department of Corrections Division of Community Correction

“Knowledge is power and that equates to community safety when it comes to knowing where sex offenders are in your community, being able to recognize them, and leaning on your local law enforcement communities to keep you safe,” Dean Jordan said.

Another thing Dean Jordan wants you to keep in mind if you are planning to go to a church event, like Trunk or Treat, is to be aware of the church’s sex offender polices.

She said you need to find out how the polices pertain to sex offender participation as well as their attendance to these particular events so if you know someone is there who shouldn’t be, you can report it to the police.

Dean Jordan said on Halloween it is important that nothing is taken lightly when it comes to suspicious behaviors.

