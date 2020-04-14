How to properly wear gloves and masks while grocery shopping

KNWA/KFTA painted a picture of how quickly you can spread germs if you don't wear protective gear correctly.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You asked us what’s the proper way to wear gloves and masks while doing things like going to the grocery store, and we decided to show you after talking to the experts.

You’ve probably seen it — people are wearing masks out in public as protection from COVID-19.

Fayetteville Nurse Pam Garcia said these are good precautions, but only if it’s worn correctly.

When wearing masks, Garcia said make sure your nose is covered all the way up to the bridge, so nothing can come in between the cloth and your face.

For gloves, she said the biggest thing is to make sure your hands are clean when you put them on and every time that you use them, assume that no matter what you are touching, the gloves are contaminated.

To put this in perspective, KNWA/KFTA demonstrated how fast germs can spread by using green paint.

If you go to the grocery store to pick up some eggs and milk wearing gloves, but then you answer your phone, or scratch your nose, or touch other objects — everything is going to be contaminated unless you wash your hands in between every thing you touch.

Always wipe down your cellphone, multiple times a day. PAM GARCIA, NURSE

“If you think about it, all of the things you have to bring everywhere with you ends up getting covered in whatever you are touching as well,” Garcia said.

At the end of the day, Garcia said the biggest thing you can do to keep yourself protected from COVID-19, is to make sure you are constantly washing your hands.

Below is a video with more ways to ensure you are correctly wearing your masks and gloves, courtesy of Pam Garcia: