How to protect your kids on the road

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The United States Department of Transportation states car crashes are the leading cause of death for children. A properly buckled car seat could make the ultimate difference.

September 15-21, 2019 is Child Passenger Safety Week which aims to teach how to properly choose, use, and install a car seat.

Christine Brett, supervisor for labor and delivery at Willow Creek Women’s Hospital said common mistakes parents make are:

Not strapping the seat in tight enough.

Facing the child forward too soon. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends keeping children rear-facing until they’re two years old or they grow out of the seat.

Adding extra decorations to the seat. If it doesn’t come in the box, it’s not needed.

Not taking the time to read the manual of both the seat and the car to make sure the seat is installed correctly.

“It’s just a matter of seconds to make sure everything is done properly and it’s worth the time,” Brett said. “You don’t want something bad to happen and then look back and think and say, ‘If only I’d taken those couple of seconds to put my baby in safely.'”

Brett adds car seats should be replaced every six years or when they’re involved in an accident.

Corporal Tiffney Lindley with the Fayetteville Police Department has conducted hundreds of car seat checks and said only a handful are done correctly.

“It’s like anything else when you’re a new parent. You go into it and there are so many things you don’t know about,” Lindley said. “You read all the books, but it’s a new world when you come into it and it’s stressful. So don’t be embarrassed. Everyone had to ask questions, everyone had to find their way.”

To get your seat checked, contact Corporal Lindley at (479) 575-8338 or tlindley@fayetteville-ar.gov.

