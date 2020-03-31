How to talk to your kids about COVID-19

OKDH sent KNWA/KFTA a press release with tips, tools, and resources that can help you navigate questions on COVID-19.

OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — Depending on who lives in your household, you may be encountering many more questions than you feel prepared to answer — that’s why the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OKDH) is sharing some tips and tricks on how to talk to your kids about the coronavirus.

OKDH sent KNWA/KFTA a press release with the following tips, tools, and resources that can help you navigate questions on COVID-19:

Consider your audience : Focus on facts, and keep explanations simple for younger audiences. For your pre-teen and teen audience, acknowledge they are likely gathering their own information and be ready to point them towards reliable, science-based facts.

: Focus on facts, and keep explanations simple for younger audiences. For your pre-teen and teen audience, acknowledge they are likely gathering their own information and be ready to point them towards reliable, science-based facts. Be transparent : While we want to encourage you to stay calm, we also encourage you to be honest with your kids. If you don’t know how to answer a question, say that. If they want to know how you are feeling, share that. Demonstrating it is okay to be open with your feelings will help them feel comfortable doing the same.

: While we want to encourage you to stay calm, we also encourage you to be honest with your kids. If you don’t know how to answer a question, say that. If they want to know how you are feeling, share that. Demonstrating it is okay to be open with your feelings will help them feel comfortable doing the same. Reassure your kids : Provide your kids reassurance that while COVID-19 is causing disruptions to their day-to-day lives (school, sports, extracurricular activities, church events) remind them that the risk to them is low and that there are a lot of really smart people dedicating their lives to reducing its impact, slowing the spread and looking for ways to prevent this from happening again.

: Provide your kids reassurance that while COVID-19 is causing disruptions to their day-to-day lives (school, sports, extracurricular activities, church events) remind them that the risk to them is low and that there are a lot of really smart people dedicating their lives to reducing its impact, slowing the spread and looking for ways to prevent this from happening again. Share with them ways they can help, like everyday activities they can implement to help slow the spread: Handwashing, covering mouths when coughing, practicing social distance, are all simple ways you can help your kiddos feel like they are part of the solution.

The OSDH also provided this infographic and a video from Lingo Kids.

If you would like more resources about how to talk to your kids about COVID-19, the CDC has a page of resources — you can find that page by clicking here.