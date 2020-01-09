How to talk to your kids about what’s happening overseas

Activists gather in Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, to protest recent U.S. military actions in Iraq. A top Iranian general and Iraqi militiamen were killed in a U.S. airstrike that sharply escalated tensions across the region. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) —Iranian terror is a hot discussion for adults and parents alike, but how do you talk to your kids about it?

Rather than avoiding difficult conversations with your kids, Corretta Woodard, a local licensed professional counselor, said it’s important to not stray away from these kinds of issues.

While this can be hard, Woodard said it can be made easy if you follow these guidelines:

Educate yourself — if you have no idea what’s going on, then how can you explain it to your kids?

— if you have no idea what’s going on, then how can you explain it to your kids? Create a safe space — if you don’t let them know they are heard, they won’t be as open to talking to you in the future.

if you don’t let them know they are heard, they won’t be as open to talking to you in the future. Don’t put your opinions on your kids — you need to allow them to have their own opinions and the liberty to say what they are.

“We don’t want to go right in changing their perception,” Woodard said. “It’s really about validating how they feel and explaining to them that you can understand how they feel.”

The biggest tip for parents, according to Woodard, is to make talking about these hard topics a common thing.

She said at the dinner table, instead of always asking how their day is — ask them what they think about current events going on in and around the world.

She said if you have these open conversations, opportunities are presented for your kids to see things in a different way.

Woodard said another big thing to remember when talking to your kids is to make sure your own emotions aren’t showing.

“Fear is real and the way that we approach fear can sometimes be fearful,” Woodard said. “When it comes to kids, leave your fear at the door and get some peace about it because kids can sense those things.”

Woodard said counselors are available at Youth Bridge for anyone who needs one.