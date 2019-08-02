Human remains found in River Valley identified

The man was missing for nearly two months

UPDATE: Human remains found in July have been identified.

Chief Deputy Travis Ball of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the remains that were found in rural Franklin County are those of Nicholas Shawn Stewart, 41, of Ozark.

The state lab ruled the cause of death as “undetermined”.

Stewart went missing May 14. The remains were found July 2, Ball said. Investigators excavated the site with cadaver dogs the following morning.

ORIGINAL:

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Human remains have been found north of Ozark on rural county land.

Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen said human bones were found July 2 on residential property. Boen said the residents notified his agency.

The next morning, a cadaver dog found more human bones, Boen said. The remains were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Boen said he doesn’t suspect foul play at this time, but cause of death can be determined at the state crime lab.