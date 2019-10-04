Hundreds come out for AMP Fest

The event featured unlimited free samples of craft beer from more than 20 breweries

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — AMP Fest is a beer and music festival that is hosted at the Walmart AMP.

The event was Thursday, October 3. It is the first year that AMP Fest was hosted backstage.

The event featured unlimited free samples of craft beer from more than 20 breweries, as well as bands Goose and Jukeboxx that performed on stage.

Attendees had the opportunity to experience virtual reality and video game competitions on video walls.

The festival is organized by Walton Arts Center’s Corporate Leadership Council. Funds raised at the event benefit arts education programming at Walton Arts Center.

KNWA’s Melissa Hall was live at the event.