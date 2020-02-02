Hundreds participate in #Run4Jennifer Memorial Run

NORTHWEST ARK. (KNWA) — People in Bentonville are spreading awareness about pedestrian safety with a memorial run that honors a jogger who was killed after being hit by a car.

There must have been over 400 people at the run Saturday morning. This is the fourth year of the memorial run in honor of Jennifer Bikel. You may remember, she was the jogger who died after being hit by a car in rogers back in 20-16. The memorial run kicked off at the Bentonville community center.

Runners made their way down the Razorback Greenway path to the spot where Bikel was hit. They stopped by Bikel’s memorial which included a large portrait, her sneakers and flowers. Bikel’s parents were there to greet the runners as they made their way, adding more flowers to the memorial. Bikel’s twin sister Kelly Sikorski said this is not only an opportunity to keep her sister’s memory alive but to spread awareness about safety.

“Every year we have hundreds of people and every year, I think we’r not going to have as many people show up but they have always continued to show up. It really makes a difficult day much easier.

Sikorski said she wants drivers to be aware of the bicyclists, the runners, the walkers and to share the road. Sikorski said every time she runs, she does it in honor of her twin sister.

