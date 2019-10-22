Hunter Biden agrees to paternity test

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Hunter Biden has agreed to take a paternity test after an Arkansas woman said he is the father.

Biden agreed that a paternity test is warranted. Biden and Lunden Roberts are currently discussing protocol and procedure for administering the paternity test.

Roberts claims Biden is the father of her one-year-old child.

The agreement is intended to be done on or before November 1. The issue of paternity should be resolved before the hearing scheduled for December 2.