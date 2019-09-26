 

Huntsville man arrested for shooting father in abdomen

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A Huntsville man is facing a second degree attempted murder charge after shooting his father.

Ronnie Littlehawk Jr., 23, of Huntsville, was booked into the Madison County Detention Center on Tuesday morning.

Huntsville police responded and found the father, Ronnie Littlehawk Sr., was shot in the abdomen with a small revolver. He was transported to the hospital and is currently in the ICU.

According to police, both had been drinking and they got into a verbal altercation.

Littlehawk Jr. has no bond at this time.

