Huntsville student dead and 2 others injured in crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A Huntsville student is dead and 2 others are injured in a car crash.

Salvador Fernandez died after his driver crashed on Highway 45 near highway 303 in Goshen around 4:30 Wednesday night.

According to the accident report, the 3 students were traveling west on Highway 45 when the driver turned in front of another car. Both cars went into the ditch.

Fernandez was pronounced dead on scene.

The 2 other students, whose names have not been released were taken to Arkansas Children’s Northwest to be treated for their injuries.

The driver of the other car involved 24-year-old Whitley Coatney of Muldrow, Oklahoma was taken to Washington Regional.

Principal of Huntsville high school, Roxanne Enix released the following statement :

“Huntsville high school has lost a wonderful young man. Our students and faculty are grieving the loss of him today and for a time to come. He was a kind, gentle soul with a smile that was unmatched… Because of the severity of this loss, we have adapted our semester exam schedule to accommodate the needs of our students and staff.”