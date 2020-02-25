“I don’t look like a boy anymore, I’m beautiful;” Young cancer survivor gets a confidence boost

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A child cancer survivor overcame a side effect from chemotherapy, thanks to sheer generosity.

Courtesy of Clairissa Mills

It’s been a hard journey for 10-year-old Jayden Mills.

She was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and chemotherapy left her with no hair.

Courtesy of Clairissa Mills

“Everywhere we go at least someone would call me a boy,” Jayden said. “So, I was like we have to get something more girlier.”

As Jayden’s hair started to grow back, it came back short and shaggy.

Courtesy of Clairissa Mills

“She didn’t even wanna leave the house for a while because of it,” Jayden’s mom Clairissa Mills said. “It was hard for her.”

Things took a positive turn, though.

After reaching out on Facebook for hair styling ideas, Estella Studio in Bentonville had the perfect do in mind.

“It’s very heartwarming,” Clairissa said. “I love the confidence it has given her, and it really has changed her emotions a lot towards it.”

Courtesy of Clairissa Mills

She’s so much happier with it. Clairissa Mills, Jayden’s Mother

Nicole Rogers, a stylist at Estella Studio, said her sister recently went through breast cancer and she shaved her head in support of her, so when she saw the post she wanted to make this as special as possible for Jayden.

Courtesy of Clairissa Mills

“When she walked through the front door that day I just literally ran up to her and said let’s do this whatever you wanna do,” Rogers said. “Whatever you want to do, I want to make it happen for you.”

Rogers gave Jayden a complete confidence boost, and it didn’t cost a dime.

This is by far the most fulfilling thing I’ve ever done. NICOLE ROGERS, HAIRSTYLIST

“I don’t look like a boy anymore,” Jayden said. “I’m beautiful.”