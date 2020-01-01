Ice skating in Lawrence Plaza in Bentonville

KNWA

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — From November 23 to January 20, Lawrence Plaza is converted into the region’s only permanent outdoor ice rink.

Bring your family out to Lawrence Plaza to enjoy the park and a great time.

Bentonville Parks and Recreation hosts several events and programs at this facility throughout the year.

Pricing:
$3 per session
$2 per skate rental
$50 for Family Season Pass (For up to 6 immediate family members)

Holiday hours (Week of New Years): Monday-Saturday

12:00pm-12:45pm
1:00pm-1:45pm
2:00pm-2:45pm
3:00pm-3:45pm
4:00pm-4:45pm
5:00pm-5:45pm
6:00pm-6:45pm
7:00pm-7:45pm
8:00pm-8:45pm
9:00pm-9:45pm

Sunday

2:00pm-2:45pm
3:00pm-3:45pm
4:00pm-4:45pm

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss