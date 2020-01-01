Ice skating in Lawrence Plaza in Bentonville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — From November 23 to January 20, Lawrence Plaza is converted into the region’s only permanent outdoor ice rink.
Bring your family out to Lawrence Plaza to enjoy the park and a great time.
Bentonville Parks and Recreation hosts several events and programs at this facility throughout the year.
Pricing:
$3 per session
$2 per skate rental
$50 for Family Season Pass (For up to 6 immediate family members)
Holiday hours (Week of New Years): Monday-Saturday
12:00pm-12:45pm
1:00pm-1:45pm
2:00pm-2:45pm
3:00pm-3:45pm
4:00pm-4:45pm
5:00pm-5:45pm
6:00pm-6:45pm
7:00pm-7:45pm
8:00pm-8:45pm
9:00pm-9:45pm
Sunday
2:00pm-2:45pm
3:00pm-3:45pm
4:00pm-4:45pm