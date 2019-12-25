Ice skating in warm weather, why not?

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The warm temperatures are not putting a damper for skaters at the Lawrence Plaza Ice Rink in Bentonville.

Families may enjoy the 7,000 square-foot plaza throughout the year, from May to September, the plaza is a splash pad for all to escape the heat.

But, from November to January, the chiller is turned on and the pad is turned into the region’s only permanent outdoor ice rink.

Daniel Bartlett is with Bentonville Parks & Recreation and said the weather plays a big part in attendance.

“The warmer it gets, the more they want to ice skate,” said Bartlett. “Generally when we see anywhere from 55 to 65 degrees we have some pretty great crowds.”

Lawrence Plaza will be open for ice skating through January 20th.