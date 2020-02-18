IHOP® serves free pancakes to help local children

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — For the 15th year, IHOP restaurants throughout the country will serve free pancakes to raise millions of dollars for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Participating restaurants, will offer free pancakes. In return, guests are asked to make a difference by leaving a donation of any size in support of Freeman Health System, the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

Guests who come into IHOP Restaurants will have a chance to win one of 250,000 incredible prizes, including pancakes for life, along with enjoying a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.

During IHOP National Pancake Day, the restaurant chain expects to serve a record-breaking five million pancakes in a single day. Since launching in 2006, the event has raised nearly $30 million nationally. All funds raised on IHOP National Pancake Day stay local and directly help children in need.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals provides assistance to children from birth to 21 years of age in a 14-county area in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma. All money raised stays local, helping children with medical needs and their families.