Illegal alien sentenced for second time Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Mexican national has been sentenced to federal prison for illegally re-entering the country.

Erasmo Ortiz-Torres, 41, was sentenced Thursday, Aug. 1 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas to six years and six months in prison before he will be deported again.

He was arrested Dec. 13 in Washington County. Ortiz-Torres was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. A deportation officer with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement stated Ortiz-Torres was encountered while being booked into the Washington County Detention Center on suspicion of those charges.

The deportation officer also stated that Ortiz-Torres provided information that pertained to an alien registration number, and after being fingerprinted, was found to be illegally residing in America.

Ortiz-Torres was deported the first time for illegally living in America after he was arrested and convicted in Benton County of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.