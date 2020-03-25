Immigrant community fears testing repercussions amid COVID-19 outbreak

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fears throughout Northwest Arkansas’ immigrant community lead many to avoid getting tested even if they need it, said an immigration attorney in Rogers.

Lack of healthcare and unclear signals from the federal government scares immigrants living in the area, said Aaron Cash, an attorney for Herrera Law Group. Some worry they may be deemed public charges if they get tested. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (USCIS) sent out a memo saying people won’t be penalized for getting screened, Cash said, but the wording doesn’t instill confidence.

“They didn’t say that if you receive some sort of assistance from the government related to this that it won’t be held against you,” Cash said. “In the same memo, a couple lines down, it discusses and reiterates the new public charge rule.”

People in the immigrant community who need to be tested should get screened, Cash said. Immigration enforcement needs to remember that immigrants can spread the virus if they don’t get assistance, so it’s best to open up the testing process, he said.