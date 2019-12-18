Impeachment rally held in Fayetteville; part of a nationwide gathering

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — In Fayetteville, nationwide event called “Nobody is Above the Law” was held on the eve of an expected impeachment vote in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The demonstration was held at the historic Washington County Courthouse.

Organizers demanded local lawmakers to listen to their voters and take action against U.S. President Donald Trump by impeaching and removing him from office.

“We are gathering together to defend our democracy. There are quite a lot of us that were tired of our representatives and congressman not listening to our phone calls, letters, emails. So we’re here, so maybe they’ll hear us,” said participant Heather Graham, who described herself as a concerned citizen.

Today, Mr. Trump told reporters he won’t tune into the proceedings in the Democratic controlled House, but is already preparing for a trial in the Senate.