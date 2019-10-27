Inaugural Coats for Kids Ride rolls through Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A little rain didn’t stop bikers in Springdale from riding in support of local students on Saturday

The inaugural Coats for Kids Ride aims to collect warm winter coats for underprivileged students in the Springdale School District.

The goal was for donated coats to still have the tags attached so that kids who typically receive hand-me-downs will have something new of their very own.

“The idea behind Coats for Kids Ride is that we get new coats for these kids a little earlier in the school year so that, later in the year, they can get toys and other things they need when Christmas comes around,” said Coats for Kids Ride chairman Kelly Huett.

The donated coats will be distributed by school nurses to kids who need them within Springdale schools.