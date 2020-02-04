Incubus, 311 announce September show at Walmart AMP

SAN BERNARDINO, CA – OCTOBER 13: Brandon Boyd of Incubus performs at Glen Helen Amphitheater on October 13, 2018 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Incubus will make a stop in Rogers at the Walmart AMP this fall, the venue announced on Tuesday.

The multi-platinum selling band’s 2020 North American Tour will hit the Walmart AMP on Wednesday, September 2.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, February 7. Prices range from $35 to $99.50 plus fees.

More ticket information can be found at www.amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600.

Incubus will be joined by alternative rock group 311, who are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, and Badflower.

This summer marks the first time in 20 years that Incubus and 311 have toured together, according to the release.

In-person purchases can be made only at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville from 10 am until 2 pm Monday through Friday and noon until 4 pm on Saturday. Tickets will be available for purchase via the WAC Tickets app on Friday, Feb, 14.