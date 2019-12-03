Input meeting set for local highway connection

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — A highway to better connect Interstate 49 to Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport is in the works.

Those at Arkansas Department of Transportation are hosting an open house meeting to present their plan of the highway connection between the airport and the Springdale Northern Bypass, which is also known as Highway 612.

The meeting will be between 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at Trinity Grace Church, 5845 S. Bellview Road in Rogers.

Those with ARDOT encourage residents to stop by and ask questions or voice concerns.

The project is part of the region’s 2040 Metropolitan Transportation Plan.

