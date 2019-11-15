Intersection projects underway in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Springdale City Council members had a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 14 to discuss changes to two busy intersections.

The intersections are Emma Avenue and Park Street, as well as Park Street and Caudle Avenue.

Director of Engineering Brad Baldwin said these intersections aren’t well-aligned. He said if they were better aligned, traffic would flow better.

The project has been approved by the City Council, but council members said they want to show people the proposed alignment. The project is part of the 2018 bond issue passed by Springdale voters.