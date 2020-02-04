‘Into the Woods’ takes the main stage at Arts Center of the Ozarks

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The latest production at Art Center of the Ozarks is set to take audiences over the river and ‘Into the Woods’. Bringing everyone’s favorite storybook characters together in one story production for a timeless modern classic.

Actors Shane Sturdivant and Shiloh Jones stopped by KNWA Today to give viewers a sneak peek of what audiences can expect during the performance. ‘Into the Woods’ opens on Friday, February 7th in Springdale and runs through Sunday, February 9th. The production will take the stage for a second round of performances on Friday, February 14th through Sunday, February 16th.

For additional details and ticket info, click here.