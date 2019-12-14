Investigation underway after man found dead by Interstate 40

MAYFLOWER, Ark. (KNWA) — Authorities are investigating after a property owner discovered a man’s body near Interstate 40 in central Arkansas.

According to Arkansas State Police, the property owner found the body Thursday afternoon near Mayflower.

The man was identified by authorities as 41-year-old Mark Anthony Teas, from Ozark.

His cause of death was still being determined.

Authorities say Teas might have been the driver of a stolen truck. Police say the driver fled during a traffic stop late Wednesday.