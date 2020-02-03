UPDATE: Wife charged in husband’s death; Investigators searching for answers in Springdale death

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — UPDATE: A Springdale woman, Patricia Jordan, 25, was charged with the first-degree murder of her husband, according to an affidavit from the prosecuting attorney’s office.

On Saturday, February 1, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an accidental shooting at 8 p.m, according to police reports.

Deputies stated they found her standing over her husband’s body with a gunshot wound in his head.

The shooting happened in a Dodge Ram pickup truck outside of Patricia and Cody Jordan’s house on Shorty Hill Road in Springdale, according to police reports.

Jordan told deputies she thought the gun was unloaded because she watched her husband unload it.

Witnesses said there was a disturbance before the gun was fired, according to the report.

Cody’s body was sent to Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — An investigation into the death of a Springdale resident is underway, per the Washington County Chief Deputy Coroner.

Deputies launched the investigation late Saturday evening and are still searching for answers at this time.

The Washington County Coroner said that the deceased is on the way to Little Rock to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is focused on a residence on Shorty Hill Road and a Springdale woman with the same address was placed under arrest early Sunday morning.

Patricia Jordan, 25, was arrested and booked into Washington County Jail for possession of a firearm by a certain person. Current records show she is being held on a $25,000 bond.

The Washington County Sherrif’s Office has not confirmed any connection between Jordan’s arrest and the Springdale death at this time, citing Arkansas Code 12-18-104 which protects confidentiality under the child maltreatment act.

This is a developing story, stay with KNWA for updates.