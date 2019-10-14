Investigators searching for missing Lavaca teen

LAVACA, Ark, (KNWA) — Investigators with Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing teen last seen in Lavaca on Wednesday (Oct. 9).

Breanna Shumaker

Breanna Shumaker, 15, is described as a white female with green eyes and brown hair, weighing approximately 150 lbs.

She was last seen by her parents at her home in Lavaca, but may be in the Crawford County area.

“Investigators with Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office have been following leads as they have come in with no success thus far,” says Captain Philip Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call SCSO at 479-783-1051.