Iran-U.S. reaction from Arkansas politicians; Iran fires missiles at 2 U.S. bases in Iraq

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Iran attacked two military bases in Iraq where U.S. troops are stationed Tuesday evening, January 7, according to the Pentagon.

The bases are in Baghdad and Erbil.

The Pentagon spokesman said that the missiles were launched from Iran. The missiles launched were in retaliation for the U.S.’s killing of Iranian General Suleimani in Baghdad on January 3.

Senator John Boozman released this statement:

I am closely monitoring the situation as Iran continues to escalate its aggression against the US and our allies. Praying for our brave service members and those of our allies in harms way as this unfolds. — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) January 8, 2020

Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR-Dist. 3) — “Praying for the safety of our troops in Iraq and around the globe. One of the greatest differentiators of America is the unyielding commitment our brave men and women in uniform make to defending freedom. Our military and their families exemplify service above self each day.”

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford released this statement;

Iran's aggression against the US clearly indicates that they continue to want to do harm to Americans & our nation. I am monitoring the situation tonight & I pray for all the service women & men who are defending our nation. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) January 8, 2020

Rep. Bruce Westerman’s office statement: “The congressman is closely monitoring the situation and will release further comment as more details emerge.”

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released this statement: