“It was the saddest thing seeing them bring that baby out”: Neighbors recall house fire

"My grandkids played all summer with them," Stevie Cannon said. "This is just so surreal."

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — One child has died and four others are injured after an early morning fire in Fort Smith.

According to Fort Smith Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell, Fort Smith police responded to assist the Fort Smith Fire Department in a structure fire call at the 800 block of N. 35th St around 3:15 a.m.

Shortly after arrival, four juveniles (three females, one male, ages 3-10) and one adult female were located inside of a home.

We’re praying for them, our hearts are with everyone in the family, we’re just hoping for a better outcome. Aric Mitchell, Fort Smith Police Department

A three-year-old female has died from the results of her injuries.

The remaining three children were life-flighted to a hospital outside the area to receive continued treatment for life-threatening injuries.

The 30-year-old mother is in ICU at a local hospital in critical condition. Family members have been notified.

I’ve known them ever since they moved into that house. Stevie Cannon, Neighbor

Neighbor and close friend to the family, Stevie Cannon, said he was up getting ready to go hunting when his dog “started barking like crazy”.

“When I came out and saw the fire it was just engulfed,” Cannon said. “The whole house was just covered in smoke.”

Cannon said when he came out the scene was full of saddens and urgency.

He said the whole situation was devastating but he was impressed with the hard work both Fort Smith departments put in to try and keep them all alive.

“They did the greatest job,” Cannon said. “They just wouldn’t let them die, they were getting tired, but they were pumping and pumping and pumping, they never stopped.”

He said he wishes he could’ve done more to help but he will continue to pray for the family.

A cause has yet to be determined pending returns from the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Stay with KNWA for additional updates.

