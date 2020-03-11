Items selling out at stores amid coronavirus concerns

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Shoppers going from store to store to find products like hand sanitizer.

“I started on Friday, I continued on Saturday and I went to the major box stores big places that have normally a lot of stuff and they didn’t have anything on the shelves,” Mike Landers said.

And now, toilet paper. “The toilet paper things, I don’t know what to think about that,” Landers said. “I’m not sure if they think they’re going to get sick, they’re going to need more toilet paper?”

“Well I don’t see the reason for the toilet paper,” shopper Marietta Pool said. “Maybe the hand sanitizer is good even all the time.”

Photos of empty shelves that used to hold packs of toilet paper are circulating on social media as concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus continue.

A spokesperson with Walmart sent us this statement: “We continue to monitor the development of the coronavirus globally and are closely following recommendations while working with our suppliers to understand and mitigate any supply chain disruptions. Providing customers with the products they want, and need remains our focus.”

As items continue to fly off the shelves, stores are doing what they can to keep it stocked.

“Without a doubt, the first thing we saw was the hand sanitizer,” Steve Morrow said. “We ordered 300 this week we got 12 total.”

Steve Morrow is the General Manager of Allen’s in Bella Vista.

“We got three or four people to call and ask if we’ve had any kind of paper, especially toilet tissue and ask if there was any limit on it or if they could buy all they wanted,” Morrow said. “I told them there are no limits as long as we have it.”

Morrow says despite the influx of shoppers coming in and stocking up, he’s not expecting a shortage of toilet paper anytime soon.

“Tissue, Kleenex. we’re seeing those hit,” Morrow said. “24 packs of water were going pretty quickly but it all just happened in the last three or four days.”

“What I’m really worried about is that people will get in a panic mode and they’ll go out and start ripping the shelves for things that they think they need to have a supply of,” Landers said. “I think we’re a little short on that right now.”

“As much as I can, I mean I’m not going overboard,” Pool said.