January is Cervical Health Awareness Month

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — According to the National Cervical Cancer Coalition, more than 13,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer each year, but the disease is preventable with vaccination and appropriate screening.

January is designated as Cervical Health Awareness Month. Dr. Alexis McCollum, Board-Certified OBGYN of Northwest Health’s Willow Creek Women’s Hospital, stopped by KNWA Today to share info on prevention, screening, and treatment options.

“What we find is the majority of cervical cancer diagnosis come following inadequate surveillance and prevention techniques. The importance of getting that awareness out and making sure we’re being screened appropriately is paramount in women’s health and preventing this cancer,” said McCollum.

Cervical cancer is preventable and treatable. For additional tools and resources to prevent cervical cancer, click here.