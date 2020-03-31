JBU adds criminal justice program

In a press release sent to KNWA/KFTA from JBU, it states the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice will provide students with an academic and experiential program in the various fields that comprise the discipline of criminal justice.

SILOAM SPRINGS, ARK. (KNWA/KFTA) — John Brown University announced the addition of an undergraduate criminal justice degree, beginning in the fall of 2020.

In a press release sent to KNWA/KFTA from JBU, it states the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice will provide students with an academic and experiential program in the various fields that comprise the discipline of criminal justice.

The program will prepare students to work in local, state or federal law enforcement, public safety, and law, including administrative positions in those fields, according to the release.

The major is structured to give students access to experts in criminal justice as well as the related fields of political science, psychology and more.

“In recent years, criminal justice has become one of the most sought-after courses of study in the nation,” JBU Political Science Associate Professor Daniel Bennett said in the release. “We’re excited to leverage the expertise of our faculty with the resources of an innovative partner institution to train and equip future leaders in this field.”

JBU’s criminal justice graduates will stand out not only for their professional preparation but also for their integrity and character. Daniel Bennett, JBU Political Science Associate Professor

The new degree offering features a partnership between JBU and Bluefield College, a member of the Coalition of Christian Colleges & Universities (CCCU) in Bluefield, Virginia, the release states.

JBU students will take 12 of the required 42 credit hours of criminal justice courses through Bluefield’s online classes.

“Partnering with a CCCU sister institution like Bluefield College provides JBU students with our holistic residential experience combined with even broader content knowledge in criminal justice,” JBU Academic Affairs Vice President Ed Ericson said in the release. “This partnership will provide our students with new opportunities that we are tremendously excited about.”

Students will also learn data and methods of social science research to respond to contemporary issues in criminal justice, according to the release.

For more information about the program, click here — or email Daniel Bennett at DBennett@jbu.edu.