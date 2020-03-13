JBU suspends residential housing, in-person classes due to coronavirus

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — John Brown University will switch to online instruction for the remainder of the semester due to the coronavirus outbreak. In addition, residential housing will also be suspended, according to a press release.

“We did not come to this decision easily, because we know that it will be disruptive for the learning of JBU students,” Dr. Charles W. Pollard, the university’s president, said in the press release. “We felt that it was necessary to protect the health of JBU faculty, staff and students and the community of Siloam Springs.”

In-person classes for undergraduate and graduate students will be suspended starting at the end of Friday. Residential housing will close on March 21, and then classes will resume on March 30.