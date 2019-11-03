Jed Duggar announces candidacy for State Rep

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Jed Duggar has officially announced his candidacy for Arkansas State Representative District 89, which includes a portion of Springdale in Washington County.

The reality star, one of 19 Duggar children, said he plans to officially file for office at the State Capitol in Little Rock on Monday.

Duggar, a Springdale resident, said in a release that his campaign will “focus on issues important to Springdale residents, including strengthening the job market and local economy, lowering taxes and cutting regulations, advocating for conservative values, protecting the second amendment and defending religious liberty.”

Duggar issued the following statement:

“I have grown up in the Springdale area all my life and as a local small-business owner, I understand the important issues facing the residents and businesses of District 89. Northwest Arkansas is the economic engine of our state, and our local jobs and state economy depend on elected officials that take a common-sense, business approach to legislative reforms. I will fight for sound fiscal policies and tax relief for all Arkansans. I will unequivocally advocate for conservative values. I am a Christian, and I will stand up for religious liberty; I am pro-life, and I will be an advocate for the unborn; and I will always defend our Second Amendment. With your support, I will be a strong, conservative voice in Little Rock for District 89.”

Duggar was most recently the campaign manager for Senator Bob Ballinger’s 2018 State Senate bid. Prior to that, Jed served as a legislative assistant at the Arkansas State Capitol during the 2017 legislative session, according to the release.

The District 89 seat is currently occupied by Megan Godfrey, a Democrat.

Election Day is November 3, 2020.