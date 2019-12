CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP) — A former Oklahoma zookeeper who was found guilty on murder-for-hire charges will be sentenced next month.

Joe Exotic, whose legal name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was found guilty for attempts to hire two hitmen to kill the CEO of an animal sanctuary in Tampa.

One of the hired killers turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.

The Oklahoman reported his sentencing is set for Jan. 22. He is currently being held at the Grady County Jail.