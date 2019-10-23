John Brown University offers services to tornado victims

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — John Brown University in Siloam Springs is opening its Walton Lifetime Health Complex to anyone without power who is in need of a hot shower or needs to charge their electronics – free of charge.

The complex is located on campus right across from the tennis courts. The gym will be open on Tuesday from 5 a.m. till midnight – you can find the hours for the rest of the week here.

Director of University Marketing and Communications, Julie Gumm, says all you need to do is sign in at the front desk and bring your own toiletries.

She says the idea of offering their over a dozen showers came from an employee who wanted to help the hundreds of people who were impacted by the storm.

“She just realized there’s a lot of people without power and we have this beautiful facility, so why not offer it to the community?” Gumm said.

According to a post from the city , as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, approximately 450 customers were still without power. Carroll Electric reports over 200 power poles were damaged in Benton Co. and that it could be until the end of the week before all power is restored.