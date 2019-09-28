John Brown University … the passage of time

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — A local university celebrated a century of education by taking a look at the past and saving the momentos of the present for the future.

Alumni and staff stood by as the contents of a time capsule, buried in 1982, were revealed.

Current students also voted on the contents that will be placed in a time capsule set to be opened in 50 years. Julie Gumm, with John Brown University, said she thinks good things will happen with JBU.

“I hope that the students today gained a historical perspective on JBU’s rich history and how many people have cared about the university throughout its 100 years.”

Gumm said she hopes the future students are fascinated by the contents they choose to place in the next time capsule.