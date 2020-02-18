John Cusack to visit Walton Arts Center for screening of High Fidelity

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Actor John Cusack is coming to the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville for a screening of High Fidelity this April, the venue announced on Tuesday.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $49 to $79 plus applicable fees.

A limited number of VIP tickets, which include a photo-op with Cusack after the show, are available for $250.

Cusack will share stories from his career, answer audience questions and give a behind-the-scenes look into the hit comedy High Fidelity, which tells the story of a record shop owner (Cusack) on his search for love against a backdrop of “over 70 songs spanning multiple decades and genres of music.”

The screening will be held on Thursday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss