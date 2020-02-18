John Cusack to visit Walton Arts Center for screening of High Fidelity

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Actor John Cusack is coming to the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville for a screening of High Fidelity this April, the venue announced on Tuesday.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $49 to $79 plus applicable fees.

A limited number of VIP tickets, which include a photo-op with Cusack after the show, are available for $250.

Cusack will share stories from his career, answer audience questions and give a behind-the-scenes look into the hit comedy High Fidelity, which tells the story of a record shop owner (Cusack) on his search for love against a backdrop of “over 70 songs spanning multiple decades and genres of music.”

The screening will be held on Thursday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m.