John Wayne’s grandson dedicates section of local highway

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — True Grit Trail is now the name of a section of Highway 22.

It’s in recognition of the novel True Grit written by Arkansas author Charles Portis.

John T. Wayne said it’s important to showcase True Grit on American culture for generations to come.

Wayne said, “It’s American history and people call from all around the world… . They field a lot of phone calls here in Arkansas so it was about time to get a True Grit Trail.

Wayne said a True Grit series focusing on U.S. Marshalls will be released soon.





