Johnson barbecue joint named one of Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in 2020

JOHNSON, Ark. (KNWA) — A local barbecue restaurant is among the top 100 places to eat in the country in 2020, according to the review company Yelp.

Yelp released its ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ list on Tuesday, and Wright’s Barbecue in Johnson checked in at No. 92.

Wright’s Barbecue started as a food truck at the Fayetteville Farmer’s Market in 2016, focused on bringing Texas-style barbecue and brisket to Northwest Arkansas.

The eatery moved to its permanent location in Johnson in 2017, growing a loyal following of devotees.

Yelp determined its list after its “data science team pulled the top restaurants by ratings and number of reviews in 2019 across the U.S., with representation based on each place’s share of top-rated restaurants nationally, then curated the list with the expertise of our Community Managers around the country to finalize the rankings.”

To view the full list, click here.