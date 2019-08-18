Jones Center hosts ice skating open house

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Jones Center for Families hosted a back-to-school open house to showcase its ‘Learn to Skate’ program in Springdale on Saturday.

The event included free skating classes, discounted rates for public sessions, door prizes, and skating exhibitions.

The Jones Center Skating School programs follows the US Figure Skating curriculum to teach beginners through advanced and children to adults, according to the center’s website.

The rink will reopen on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For more information about the Jones Center’s ‘Learn to Skate’ program, click here.